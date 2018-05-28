Ontario Chamber of Commerce roundtable calls for provincial resources strategy

http://www.miningweekly.com
28th May 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – A roundtable comprising representatives from diverse sectors of society has resolved to call for clearer legislative direction regarding Ontario’s wealth of resources, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday.

Held in Timmins, Ontario, the roundtable heard from representatives comprising Aboriginal business, mining, prospectors, forestry, local government, and the broader business community.

Participants called for the creation of a provincial natural resource strategy, with specific action points to help businesses overcome the challenges to economic growth and stability for the province.

The resources sector is keen to engage with government on solutions to address some of the unique challenges facing Northern Ontario, and the scope and breadth of the issues will require collaboration from several provincial ministries. By developing a natural resource strategy, government would ensure coordination of efforts across ministries, stakeholders and communities.

In light of provincial elections being held this week, the group is recommending that the incoming Ontario government consider lower energy costs; address the regulatory and administrative burden; improve skills training and talent availability; build capacity in Aboriginal communities; and support Norther Ontario infrastructure projects as part of a broader natural resource strategy.

"A strong natural resources sector in Ontario provides skilled jobs for northern communities, including Aboriginal communities, and helps to ensure a prosperous economy. At a time when Ontario is facing a skills mismatch, our next government must take bold action, working with the natural resource and northern communities, to address current challenges and provide a pathway forward for industry leadership in the global marketplace," Ontario Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rocco Rossi stated.

Ontario has a wealth of minerals ranging from world-class gold mining camps to diamonds. According to the Ontario Mining Association, Ontario is the largest producer in Canada of gold, platinum group metals and nickel, and the second largest producer of copper. The province is also a significant producer of salt and structural materials.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

