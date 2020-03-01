https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.46 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 15.81 Change: -0.15
Au 1585.97 $/oz Change: -50.71
Pt 862.50 $/oz Change: -19.11
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

One of the world’s largest energy summits cancelled on virus

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

One of the world’s largest energy summits cancelled on virus

1st March 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

One of the world’s largest and most important energy industry gatherings was cancelled by organiser IHS Markit on Sunday amid mounting concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. It was due to start in Houston, US, on March 9.

CERAWeek has been an annual industry fixture over more than three decades and has become an important forum for its biggest players. This year’s event promised to attract thousands of delegates from around the world. The CEOs of Saudi Aramco, BPa nd Total were among those due to speak during the event’s five-day program.

Advertisement

“There is growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world,” IHS said Sunday in a statement. “Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.”

The conference was due to start days after a crucial OPEC+ meeting in Vienna scheduled for March 5 and 6 to address the market impact of the coronavirus. Brent crude prices slumped last week amid predictions that the economic disruption in China caused by the outbreak will destroy much of the demand growth previously forecast for this year.

Advertisement

The energy industry is also under pressure from a glut of natural gas that has depressed prices, along with concerns about climate change and the transition to clean energy. Those themes were set to be the focus of many of the sessions and panel discussions at CERAWeek.

“Sorry to see this, but the right thing to do,” Jason Bordoff, founding director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, said of the cancellation via Twitter.

Last week, International Petroleum Week went ahead in London, but oil producers including BP and Saudi Aramco, trading houses and brokers canceled many events scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the official event. Other companies, including Spanish oil refiner Repsol, didn’t send representatives. IPWeek is the largest oil conference in Europe, usually attracting about 3 000 people, including a who’s-who of the industry in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The cancellation of CERAWeek follows the rise in confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in the US and elsewhere and as more companies initiate travel bans.

On Saturday, the US confirmed the first death, and Washington state declared an emergency after an outbreak.

America has warned against traveling to northern Italy and parts of South Korea where the virus is spreading.

In Switzerland last week, the Geneva International Motor Show and the Baselworld watch and jewelry show were scrapped.

IHS said it plans to go ahead with CERAWeek 2021 in Houston on March 1 to 5 next year.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.211 0.967s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close