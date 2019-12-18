One dead in rail-bound equipment accident at Harmony’s Kusasalethu

A Harmony Gold employee has died following a rail-bound equipment related accident at the gold miner’s Kusasalethu mine, near Carltonville, on Tuesday.
The miner extended condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues, and said that it is “working closely with the relevant authorities to carry out an investigation”.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
