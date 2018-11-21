http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.98 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 14.04 Change: 0.06
Au 1225.41 $/oz Change: 0.64
Pt 846.00 $/oz Change: -5.86
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Oil halts slide as signs of stockpile drop counter Opec doubts

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Oil halts slide as signs of stockpile drop counter Opec doubts

21st November 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Oil halted a slide near $54 a barrel as investors weighed industry data that showed US crude inventories unexpectedly fell last week against doubts over Opec’s plans to cut output.

Futures in New York rose as much as 2%, after plunging more than 6% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.55-million-barrel drop in stockpiles last week, compared with a gain forecast in a Bloomberg survey before official data. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia has been “very responsive” to his requests to keep prices low, calling into question Opec’s resolve to trim supply.

Advertisement

Crude prices in London and New York collapsed along with equities on Tuesday amid the highest volatility since 2016. Investors fled risky assets including oil as they fretted about America’s confrontations with China over trade. With Opec and its allies scheduled to meet in Vienna early December to discuss output plans, the International Energy Agency warned that cutting supplies may have some negative implications.

“Some investors are coming back into the market after the massive plunge,” Sungchil Will Yun, Seoul-based commodity analyst at HI Investment & Futures, said by phone. “While a lot of uncertainties lie ahead with the clouded outlook on Opec+’s output curb plans, the unexpected decline in American inventories will ease some of the downward pressure.”

Advertisement

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery rose as much as $1.05 to $54.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was at $54.33 at 3:48 p.m. in Singapore. The contract sank 6.6% to $53.43 on Tuesday. Total volume traded was 73% above the 100-day average.

Brent for January settlement gained 1.5% to $63.48 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract settled 6.4% lower at $62.53, the lowest close since December. The global benchmark crude traded at a $9.11 premium to WTI for the same month.

Trump said he won’t let the murder of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi jeopardize relations with the Saudis as oil prices may “go through the roof” if the relationship between the two nations breaks. The kingdom had previously sought curbs of about one-million barrels a day, while Russia signaled the need for a “balanced decision.”

Meanwhile, the API was said to show nationwide crude inventories have slipped for the first time since mid-September ahead of government data due Wednesday. In contrast, a Bloomberg survey of analysts showed a 3.45-million-barrel increase last week in a median estimate.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.291 0.946s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close