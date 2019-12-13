Oil and gas producers taxed A$5.8bn in 2017/18

https://www.miningweekly.com
13th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Australia’s oil and gas industry contributed around A$5.8-billion in taxes, rents and royalties in 2017/18, new data by the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (Appea) has shown.

In its thirty-first financial survey, Appea showed that the industry had reported a record overall profit of A$6.88-billion during that period, rebounding from a record operating loss of A$7.6-billion in 2016/17.

The result was driven by an increase in oil and gas sales revenue of approximately 61% to $54.3 billion in 2017/18 on the back of higher production volumes and improvements in the petroleum price.

Appea CEO Andrew McConville said while the industry returned to profit, the sector’s payments to governments continued to be significant with an increase from A$4.6-billion in 2016/17 to an estimated A$5.8-billion in 2017/18.

“There’s no doubt the industry continues to be a major driver of Australia’s economy,” McConville said.

“The survey showed the 2017/18 payments to governments for the industry was around 50% higher than the previous surveyed period in 2016/17.

“Over the past decade, the industry has made more than A$77-billion in payments to governments with $149-billion contributed since 1985. We’re clearly paying our fair share of taxation.

“The overall economic contributions the sector makes are significant, including investing A$350-billion over the past decade, A$50-billion worth of liquefied natural gas exports in 2018/19 and supporting 80 000 jobs.”

However, McConville said confidence and certainty were needed for the industry to continue to underpin the economy.

“Reforming royalty systems around natural resources remains high on our agenda and we are working closely with governments on this important issue.

“Uncertainty obviously impacts on investment decisions made by companies. We want to work closely with government to minimise intervention in markets to create a fair tax system that works and creates certainty and confidence for the sector.”

