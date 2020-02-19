https://www.miningweekly.com
19th February 2020

By: Reuters

Font size: -+

LONDON –  London-based hedge fund Odey Asset Management said it would vote against Anglo American's bid to acquire Sirius Minerals at the current offer price of 5.5p a share, saying the terms do not represent fair value.

Odey, which recently became a shareholder in Sirius and held a 1.29% economic interest as of Feb. 18, said in an open letter it would vote in favour of any bid at 7p a share or above.

"The lack of 'final' offer, in Odey's opinion, suggests that Anglo American would be willing to bid substantially more for Sirius, with the investment case remaining highly attractive for Anglo American, even at a materially higher bid level," the hedge fund said in the letter.

Anglo American agreed last month to buy Sirius Minerals for 404.9-million pounds in cash, marking the global miner's return to fertilizer and throwing a lifeline to struggling Sirius.

Sirius chairman Russell Scrimshaw said at the time if the bid was not approved, there was a high probability the business could be placed into administration or liquidation within weeks.

But Odey said on Wednesday the offer seems "to make a mockery of both internal and external audits at Sirius".

Sirius Minerals, which aimed to mine for fertiliser under a national park in North Yorkshire in northern England, fell into trouble when it struggled to find financing in private markets, last year scrapping a plan to raise $500-million in a bond sale.

Its share price has fallen 75% since the start of 2019 despite a recent bounce when news of the Anglo American bid first broke.

 

Edited by: Reuters

