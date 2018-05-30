http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.61 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 12.58 Change: 0.11
Au 1299.10 $/oz Change: 1.58
Pt 905.50 $/oz Change: 3.17
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Nzuri raises funds for DRC project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Nzuri raises funds for DRC project

30th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Base metals company Nzuri Copper has raised A$6-million through a share placement and convertible loan to advance its Kalongwe copper/cobalt project, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ASX-listed company told shareholders that it had received binding commitments to raise some A$3.07-million through the placement of around 12-million shares, priced at 25.5c each.

Advertisement

The shares will be issued under the company’s existing capacity.

In addition to the placement, Nzuri’s largest shareholder, Tembo Capital, has agreed to advance the company a loan of around A$2.93-million, on an interest-free and unsecured basis.

Advertisement

The converting loan will automatically convert to around 11.5-million shares, at the same issue price as the placement, subject to the receipt of shareholder approval. If not approved, the converting loan will become immediately repayable.

Conversion of the converting loan would maintain Tembo Capital’s existing interest in the company at 48.89%.

Meanwhile, Nzuri was also planning a share purchase plan, offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to subscribe for A$15 000 worth of new shares, priced at 25.5c each.

Nzuri CEO and executive director Mark Arnesen said on Wednesday that the proceeds from the capital raise would further strengthen the company’s balance sheet, ensuring that Nzuri is in a strong position to progress all key work-streams currently under way at its Kalongwe project, including early stage development activities for the dense media separation project, and Stage 2 expansion studies, as well as its aggressive exploration push targeting near-term mine opportunities and the broader project.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.337 1.1s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close