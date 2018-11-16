http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.12 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 14.21 Change: -0.04
Au 1216.00 $/oz Change: 3.10
Pt 842.50 $/oz Change: 6.48
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NWT govt selects proponent to build Tlicho road

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NWT govt selects proponent to build Tlicho road

16th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Northwest Territories government has selected its preferred proponent to fund, construct, operate and maintain the Tlicho all-season road, which TSX-listed Fortune Minerals will use for its Fortune cobalt/gold/bismuth/copper mine project.

The preferred proponent is North Star Infrastructure, a consortium comprising Kiewit Canada Development Corporation and Peter Kiewit and Sons (equity provider, design-builder and service provider), and Hatch Corporation and Thurber Engineering (design team members).  

Advertisement

The government and North Star Infrastructure are finalising the project agreement and construction is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2019.

The Tlicho Road will be a permanent 97-km highway, extending north from Highway 3 to the community of Whatı̀ in the Northwest Territories. Fortune's Nico project is located 50 km north of Whatı̀ and the company has received environmental assessment approval to construct a spur road from Whatı̀ to the mine site.

Advertisement

Construction of the Nico project mine and concentrator is planned using the existing winter ice road, but all-season road access is required for mine operations.

The government of Canada is providing up to 25% of the construction costs for the Tlicho road through the P3 Canada Fund, while the Northwest Territories government is funding the balance using a private-public partnership model.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.317 1.031s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close