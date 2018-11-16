NWT govt selects proponent to build Tlicho road

The Northwest Territories government has selected its preferred proponent to fund, construct, operate and maintain the Tlicho all-season road, which TSX-listed Fortune Minerals will use for its Fortune cobalt/gold/bismuth/copper mine project.

The preferred proponent is North Star Infrastructure, a consortium comprising Kiewit Canada Development Corporation and Peter Kiewit and Sons (equity provider, design-builder and service provider), and Hatch Corporation and Thurber Engineering (design team members).

Advertisement



The government and North Star Infrastructure are finalising the project agreement and construction is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2019.

The Tlicho Road will be a permanent 97-km highway, extending north from Highway 3 to the community of Whatı̀ in the Northwest Territories. Fortune's Nico project is located 50 km north of Whatı̀ and the company has received environmental assessment approval to construct a spur road from Whatı̀ to the mine site.

Advertisement



Construction of the Nico project mine and concentrator is planned using the existing winter ice road, but all-season road access is required for mine operations.

The government of Canada is providing up to 25% of the construction costs for the Tlicho road through the P3 Canada Fund, while the Northwest Territories government is funding the balance using a private-public partnership model.