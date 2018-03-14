NUM welcomes delay in signing of agreements with IPPs

http://www.miningweekly.com
14th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Font size: -+

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Wednesday welcomed government’s decision, on Tuesday, to hold off on the signing of power purchase agreements with 27 independent power producers (IPPs).

Last year, the NUM started its fight against the the signing of the outstanding PPAs in line with its objective of protecting jobs in the country.

The NUM views the IPP deal as capitalistic and a backdoor privatisation of Eskom.

“The plan is to privatise 42% of Eskom by 2030, masquerading as the implementation of clean energy. The NUM and the Congress of South African Trade Unions successfully fought against the privatisation of Eskom before and the organisations are ready to do it again”.

The PPAs, if implemented, will compel Eskom to buy electricity at a higher price, while Eskom can produce electricity at a cheaper price, explained NUM, adding that the agreements are “daylight robbery” that will cause high-scale job losses in the energy, mining, transport and other sectors in the supply chain.

The NUM does not agree with the implementation of IPPs at the expense of workers.

“If government and Eskom are going to continue with this madness, the NUM will be pushed to a total shutdown. We are going to mobilise all our members and society to revolt against the IPPs.”

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

