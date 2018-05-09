http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.98 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.65 Change: -0.08
Au 1305.90 $/oz Change: -7.84
Pt 910.50 $/oz Change: -1.22
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|AngloGold Ashanti|Harmony Gold|Housing|Mining|Underground|Africa|South Africa|Black Mining Labour Force|Food Prices|Gold Mining Industry
Gold||Africa|Housing|Mining|Underground|Africa||
gold|johannesburg|africa-company|anglogold-ashanti|harmony-gold|housing|mining|underground|africa|south-africa|black-mining-labour-force|food-prices|gold-mining-industry
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NUM seeks 37% pay hike from gold miners over two years

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NUM seeks 37% pay hike from gold miners over two years

9th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has submitted wage hike demands in the gold sector of up to 37% over a two year period, according to a document submitted to the Chamber of Mines seen by Reuters.

The demands far exceed the current inflation rate of 3.8% and suggest potentially tough negotiations with companies that have been battling to contain soaring costs in the world’s deepest mines.

Advertisement

The document, dated April 23, says the NUM wants the basic monthly pay for entry-level underground workers to rise to R10 500 over the next two years, which translates into annual increases of between 15% and 18.5%, depending on the company.

This is less than opening demands of up to 75% by the NUM in previous negotiations, a sign that lower inflation and food prices may be moderating expectations. The three-year agreements reached in 2015 saw basic wage hikes of between 10% and 13% per year.

Advertisement

The total package a miner receives is higher than the basic wage as it also includes housing and other allowances.

The chamber negotiates in the gold sector on behalf of Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, and a smaller producer.

Wages account for around half of the costs in South Africa’s gold mining industry and companies have in the past said the cycle of double-digit, above-inflation pay hikes cannot be sustained, unless prices rise considerably.

Unions say wages remain too low, a legacy of apartheid when the black mining labour force was ruthlessly exploited. The NUM has also said its average member typically has eight dependants, straining their ability to provide for their households and fueling their demands.

Negotiations should kick off in June and other unions still have to submit their demands, but the NUM said it wanted the talks to be complete by July 1, when the next agreements are supposed to begin.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.37 1.22s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close