http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.24 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 11.58 Change: 0.10
Au 1328.56 $/oz Change: 6.60
Pt 993.00 $/oz Change: 5.19
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Bank Of Baroda|Business|Coal|NUM|Optimum Coal|India|Jacob Zuma|Livhuwani Mammburu|Operations
|Business|Coal||||Operations
johannesburg|bank-of-baroda|business|coal|num-company|optimum-coal|india-country|jacob-zuma|livhuwani-mammburu|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NUM says members not paid at Gupta-owned Optimum mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NUM says members not paid at Gupta-owned Optimum mine

23rd February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday that its members had not been paid on time at the Optimum coal mine, which is owned by the Gupta family, and would not return to work at the operation which has started business rescue proceedings.

"The guys were not paid and they want a meeting with the CEO because they are concerned about the business rescue proceedings which they were not informed about," NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

Advertisement

India's Bank of Baroda, which counts the Gupta family's operations as clients, has pulled the plug on its South African business.

The Gupta's, who are ex President Jacob Zuma's associates, have been accused of using their political connections to win state contracts and influence cabinet appointments. Zuma and the Gupta brothers deny wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.294 1.294s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close