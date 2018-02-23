NUM says members not paid at Gupta-owned Optimum mine

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday that its members had not been paid on time at the Optimum coal mine, which is owned by the Gupta family, and would not return to work at the operation which has started business rescue proceedings.

"The guys were not paid and they want a meeting with the CEO because they are concerned about the business rescue proceedings which they were not informed about," NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

India's Bank of Baroda, which counts the Gupta family's operations as clients, has pulled the plug on its South African business.

The Gupta's, who are ex President Jacob Zuma's associates, have been accused of using their political connections to win state contracts and influence cabinet appointments. Zuma and the Gupta brothers deny wrongdoing.