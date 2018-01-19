http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1334.29 $/oz Change: 6.17
Pt 1013.50 $/oz Change: 15.43
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Construction|Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Eastern Platinum Mine|Lonmin|Mining|National Union|NUM|Platinum|SECURITY|Africa|South Africa|Harmony Gold's Kusasalthu Mine|Lonmin's Marikana Mine|Livhuwani Mammburu|Wendy Tlou
Construction|Gold||Africa|Mining|Platinum|SECURITY|Africa|||
construction|gold|johannesburg|africa-company|eastern-platinum-mine-company|lonmin|mining|national-union-company|num-company|platinum|security|africa|south-africa|harmony-golds-kusasalthu-mine|lonmins-marikana-mine-facility|livhuwani-mammburu|wendy-tlou
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NUM says branch leader at Lonmin unit shot dead

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NUM says branch leader at Lonmin unit shot dead

19th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday that its branch chairman at Eastern Platinum Mine, a unit of Lonmin, was shot by unknown assailants and subsequently died in hospital.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of such incidents on the platinum belt, which has been the scene of an often violent turf war between NUM and its arch rival the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), underscoring the social risks of investing in South Africa's mining sector.

Advertisement

Police could not be reached immediately for comment.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said the shooting happened on Thursday night and that the man died later in hospital. He said the miner's wife was also shot in the attack and was recovering.

Advertisement

Lonmin spokesperson Wendy Tlou said the company's head of security "has confirmed a murder and attempted murder. We are still awaiting official information from the police and don't know the motive at this stage".

Several AMCU members were shot dead on the platinum belt last year, while NUM members have also been attacked. The houses and cars of NUM members at Harmony Gold's Kusasalthu mine were torched in the gold sector late last year.

Dozens of South African miners have been killed in violence stemming from labour unrest in recent years, including 34 who were shot dead by police in August 2012 during a wildcat strike at Lonmin's Marikana mine.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.16 1.004s - 250pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close