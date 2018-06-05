NUM kicks against Eskom’s 0% wage increase

http://www.miningweekly.com
5th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members in the Pretoria-Witwatersrand-Vereeniging region who are employees at Eskom have resolved not to accept the utility’s offer of a 0% wage increase.

Following the first round of wage negotiations, the regional shop steward council met with its members to discuss the wage offer.

The council resolved that before Eskom can plead poverty, it needs to ensure that those who contributed to the financial distress of the entity should be brought to account and repay the money that was mismanaged and/or stolen from Eskom – for example, the wasteful expenditure of rendering services from McKinsey and Trillion, which are tied to the controversial Gupta family.

NUM has instructed Eskom to present an audited financial statement during the second round of wage negotiations on June 6 to 8.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

