http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.93 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 14.19 Change: -0.04
Au 1291.29 $/oz Change: 0.00
Pt 882.75 $/oz Change: 22.30
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NUM demands arrests of perpetrators of violence at Sibanye-Stillwater

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NUM demands arrests of perpetrators of violence at Sibanye-Stillwater

4th April 2019

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has applauded the establishment of a crime combating and reaction team by Police Minister Bheki Cele in response to violence which it says has been targeted against its members for not participating in a strike by a rival union at Sibanye-Stillwater operations.

"We welcome the increasing of policing in and around the areas of Carletonville, particularly in Blybank. We demand an immediate arrest of perpetrators,"  NUM Carletonville regional secretary Mbuyiseli Hibana said.

Advertisement

"Our members have been living in fear from November 21 to date due to intimidation, harassment and death threats. Fearing for the continued threats the company has housed them away from their houses and families. Attempts to bring peace and stability in Blybank and in residential areas surrounding Driefontein have not been successful."

It said since the start of a strike in November by workers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), NUM members had become targets for attacks over the union's signing of  a three-year wage agreement with Sibanye.

Advertisement

"NUM members working for Sibanye-Stillwater are continuing to count the losses," it said.

"Up to today, 40 houses and 13 vehicles have been burnt down. Four workers, two being NUM members, were brutally killed. Three workers have since sustained serious injuries. This is the extent of the damage so far caused by the violent strike."

It urged residents of Blybank to work with the police and assist them with information to arrest those involved in violence.

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.897 2.513s - 578pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close