NUM demands arrests of perpetrators of violence at Sibanye-Stillwater

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has applauded the establishment of a crime combating and reaction team by Police Minister Bheki Cele in response to violence which it says has been targeted against its members for not participating in a strike by a rival union at Sibanye-Stillwater operations.

"We welcome the increasing of policing in and around the areas of Carletonville, particularly in Blybank. We demand an immediate arrest of perpetrators," NUM Carletonville regional secretary Mbuyiseli Hibana said.

"Our members have been living in fear from November 21 to date due to intimidation, harassment and death threats. Fearing for the continued threats the company has housed them away from their houses and families. Attempts to bring peace and stability in Blybank and in residential areas surrounding Driefontein have not been successful."

It said since the start of a strike in November by workers affiliated to the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), NUM members had become targets for attacks over the union's signing of a three-year wage agreement with Sibanye.

"NUM members working for Sibanye-Stillwater are continuing to count the losses," it said.

"Up to today, 40 houses and 13 vehicles have been burnt down. Four workers, two being NUM members, were brutally killed. Three workers have since sustained serious injuries. This is the extent of the damage so far caused by the violent strike."

It urged residents of Blybank to work with the police and assist them with information to arrest those involved in violence.