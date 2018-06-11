NT shale gas reference group established

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Northern Territory government has established an Onshore Shale Gas Community and Business Reference Group as part of its efforts to reform the shale gas industry in the region.

The reference group was one of the recommendations delivered by a Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing in the region, with Chief Minister Michael Gunner saying that the establishment of the reference group ensured key stakeholders had oversight and input into the development of the implementation framework and its subsequent execution.

It follows the appointment last month of Dr David Ritchie as the independent officer to oversee implementation of the 135 recommendations from the inquiry.

The territory government in April announced that it would lift a moratorium on fracking, after the inquiry found that risks associated with the practice could be mitigated.

“We recognise the importance of engaging with the community to deliver a safe, reliable, and productive onshore gas industry that directly benefits Territorians and values our unique environment,” Gunner said.

“The establishment of this reference group is a significant part of the report, and offers an important channel for engagement with representatives of various stakeholder groups.”

The purpose of the reference group is to provide advice on the implementation framework and its subsequent execution to ensure that the framework aligns with community and industry expectations, and to establish a forum to share information and provide opportunities for cooperation and collaboration with key stakeholders and the community.

The reference group would also act as a medium through which key stakeholders could communicate their views about the implementation framework and its subsequent execution directly to the government.