NT govt reveals fracking framework

17th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Northern Territory government has unveiled plans to implement the recommendations from an independent scientific inquiry into unconventional hydraulic fracturing, in a bid to unlock reserves.

“This is a plan to protect our environment, create local jobs and ensure the actions of government and industry are transparent and accountable,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

“The independent scientific report into hydraulic fracturing found that risks could be mitigated if all the recommendations of their report were implemented.

“This implementation plan is a comprehensive response to these recommendations. We will be making sure that any fracking that occurs ensures our unique natural environment is protected and creates local jobs,” Gunner said.

The plan details how each of the recommendations will be implemented and they are grouped under the six themes of Strengthening Regulation, Ensuring Accountable Industry Practise, Safeguarding Water and the Environment, Respecting Community and Culture, Maximising Regional Benefits and Local Opportunities, and Planning for Industry.

To increase transparency the government will develop an online portal to ensure the community has real-time access to data on industry activity and environmental, social, health and cultural baseline impacts.

The Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (Appea) has welcomed the plan, with Northern Territory director Matthew Doman saying the manner and timeframe in which the government implemented the inquiry’s 135 recommendations would be critical in determining the commercial viability of the industry.

In particular, the government has accepted that 47 of the recommendations must be brought into effect before exploration activity can resume, he said.

“The industry notes the government’s goal to implement these measures by the end of the year. This is critical to ensuring the industry can be on the ground exploring in the 2019 dry season,” Doman said.

“Businesses, contractors and workers in the Territory are counting on the resumption of exploration activities and private investment to help get the Territory economy moving again. Explorers stand ready to resume their activities as soon as the government confirms the necessary regulatory arrangements are in place.”

He said Appea’s member companies stood ready to invest billions of dollars in new projects in the Territory, and were determined to do this in a safe and sustainable manner, and to generate real benefits for all Territorians.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

