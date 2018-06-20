NT govt looking for remediation partners

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Northern Territory government has released two tenders for remediation works at abandoned openpit mines as part of its plans to develop Tennant Creek as a mining services hub.

“Tennant Creek has a long mining history and many old mines pre-date the requirement for operators to leave them in a safe, secure manner,” Minister for Primary Industry and Resources Ken Vowles said.

“This government is addressing safety issues at these legacy mine sites and creating local jobs by releasing tenders for works that include a 40% local content requirement.”

This is the third phase of site safety works undertaken in Tennant Creek, with A$1.85-million spent to date on 18 projects, with work on 17 being awarded to Northern Territory businesses.

The latest round of works will improve safety at 13 legacy mine sites and will include backfilling, grate covers, fencing, and the installation of danger signs.

“The 13 sites have been listed as a priority because they are close to town and there is evidence of people visiting them,” Vowles said.

“The works will make these areas safer for residents and visitors to Tennant Creek while creating regional jobs.”

Funding for the projects comes from the Mining Remediation Fund, made up of the 1% yearly cash levy on security bonds held for mining activities in the Territory.

The tenders close on July 6.