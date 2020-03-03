https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.26 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 15.52 Change: -0.13
Au 1595.54 $/oz Change: -8.99
Pt 870.41 $/oz Change: -8.95
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NQ Minerals refinances Hellyer debt

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NQ Minerals refinances Hellyer debt

3rd March 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Australia-focused metals miner NQ Minerals has secured a $60-million debt facility with a European natural resources bank and financial solutions provider Traxys Group as part of its refinancing efforts for the original debt raised to fund the Hellyer base and precious metals project, in Tasmania.

The new debt facility comprises a six year amortising loan with a coupon rate of Libor plus 5%, allowing NQ Minerals and its subsidiary Hellyer Gold Mines to retire a portion of the initial project startup and commissioning debt, and to replace this 12% debt with funding that has significantly lower interest rates and is more aligned with the project’s maturity and projected life.

Advertisement

NQ Minerals told shareholders that the completion of the debt facility and the potential drawdown of the funds remained subject to final documentation and a number of conditions precedent, including Credit Committee and board approvals.

Meanwhile, the London-listed company is also continuing parallel discussions with other potential refinancing institutions to complement the new debt facility.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.236 0.905s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close