http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1348.15 $/oz Change: -12.32
Pt 1013.00 $/oz Change: 1.89
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Moscow|Alrosa|Business|Diamonds|Exploration|Gas|Gazprombank|Novatek|Resources|Rosneft|Urengoy Gas Company|Russia|Gas Assets|Gas Condensate|Gas Condensate Processing Chain|Gas Producer|Natural Gas|Oil|Oil Equivalent|Sluggish Natural Gas|Leonid Mikhelson
|Business|Diamonds|Exploration|Gas|Resources||||
moscow|alrosa-company|business|diamonds|exploration|gas|gazprombank|novatek|resources|rosneft|urengoy-gas-company|russia|gas-assets|gas-condensate|gas-condensate-processing-chain|gas-producer|natural-gas|oil|oil-equivalent|sluggish-natural-gas|leonid-mikhelson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Novatek says wins auction for Alrosa's gas assets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Novatek says wins auction for Alrosa's gas assets

19th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MOSCOW – Novatek, Russia's largest non-State gas producer, said on Monday it had won an auction for Alrosa's two gas assets with a bid of 30.3-billion roubles.

Novatek has been actively buying upstream assets in an effort to boost sluggish natural gas output.

Advertisement

Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the management board, said the latest purchase would increase the company's profitability.

"They (the assets) will contribute to our gas and liquids production to load our gas condensate processing chain, thus maximising the company's profitability," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Novatek said one of the assets, Geotransgaz, contained hydrocarbon resources of 436-million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) as of December 31 2017, according to the Russian resource classification. It produced 1.6-billion cubic meters of natural gas and 185 000 t of gas condensate in 2017, it said.

Novatek said the other asset, Urengoy Gas Company, held the hydrocarbon exploration and production license for the Ust-Yamsoveyskiy licence area, containing estimated hydrocarbon resources of 650-million boe.

Both assets were a non-core business for Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds, and it had tried to sell them a number of times.

Initially, Russian oil major Rosneft had been the main bidder. But it withdrew after saying it was not satisfied with the auction terms, including the short notice for downpayments.

Another contender for the assets was a company affiliated to Gazprombank.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.178 0.99s - 279pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close