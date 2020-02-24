'Not the time' for big strategic M&A, Freeport's Adkerson says

Freeport McMoRan is not interested in pulling the trigger on a big deal while it ramps up copper output at its Grasberg mine, president and CEO Richard Adkerson said on Monday.
“Now’s just not the time for Freeport to think about doing a big strategic move," Adkerson said at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.
Gold miner Barrick Gold has expressed interest in acquiring the Grasberg copper-gold mine in Indonesia
