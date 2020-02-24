'Not the time' for big strategic M&A, Freeport's Adkerson says

https://www.miningweekly.com
Freeport McMoran CEO Richard Adkerson

24th February 2020

By: Reuters

Freeport McMoRan is not interested in pulling the trigger on a big deal while it ramps up copper output at its Grasberg mine, president and CEO Richard Adkerson said on Monday.

“Now’s just not the time for Freeport to think about doing a big strategic move," Adkerson said at the BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Gold miner Barrick Gold has expressed interest in acquiring the Grasberg copper-gold mine in Indonesia

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

