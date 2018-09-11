Norway survey reveals seabed sulphide mineral deposits

OSLO – Norway's Petroleum Directorate has identified previously unknown deep sea sulphide mineral deposits, which may include metals such as copper, zinc, cobalt, nickel, vanadium, wolfram and silver, it said on Tuesday.

The minerals were discovered in the western part of the Norwegian Sea at ocean depths of up to 3 500 m, the NPD added.

The discovery was made during the NPD's first mineral expedition.



