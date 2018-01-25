Northern Star on track for 2018 targets

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Northern Star Resources’ latest quarterly and half-year performances indicate that the company is on track to meet is production and costs guidance for the 2018 financial year.

During the December quarter, gold sold totalled 128 819 oz with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at A$1 067/oz, bringing the gold sold during the six months to December to 267 278 oz at AISC of A$1 043/oz.

Advertisement



The company had set a 2018 guidance of 525 000 oz to 575 000 oz at an AISC of A$1 000/oz to A$1 050/oz.

After allowing for A$5-million expansionary capital to accelerate growth in production and the mineral inventory, Northern Star generated free cash flow of A$35-million in the December quarter, leaving it with cash and equivalents of A$433.1-million as at December 31, 2017.