http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1361.25 $/oz Change: 14.88
Pt 1019.00 $/oz Change: 9.99
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Financial|Flow|Northern Star Resources|Resources|Flow|Northern Star
Gold||Financial|Flow|Resources|Flow|
gold|johannesburg|financial|flow-company|northern-star-resources|resources|flow-industry-term|northern-star
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Northern Star on track for 2018 targets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Northern Star on track for 2018 targets

25th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Northern Star Resources’ latest quarterly and half-year performances indicate that the company is on track to meet is production and costs guidance for the 2018 financial year.

During the December quarter, gold sold totalled 128 819 oz with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at A$1 067/oz, bringing the gold sold during the six months to December to 267 278 oz at AISC of A$1 043/oz.

Advertisement

The company had set a 2018 guidance of 525 000 oz to 575 000 oz at an AISC of A$1 000/oz to A$1 050/oz.

After allowing for A$5-million expansionary capital to accelerate growth in production and the mineral inventory, Northern Star generated free cash flow of A$35-million in the December quarter, leaving it with cash and equivalents of A$433.1-million as at December 31, 2017.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.241 1.129s - 300pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close