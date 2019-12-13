Northam seals wage deal with union

JOHANNESBURG – South African miner Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday its Booysendal operations had reached a five-year wage settlement with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
"The settlement is effective from July 1, 2019 and assures Booysendal employees of increases to all major components of remuneration over the next five years," the firm said in a statement.
Edited by: Reuters
