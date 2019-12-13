https://www.miningweekly.com
Northam raises R500m for Eland development

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
13th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Platinum group metals miner Northam Platinum has completed a private placement of senior, unsecured, floating rate domestic medium-term notes to the value of R500-million.

This forms part of the company's R5-billion domestic medium-term note programme and the proceeds will be used for the recommissioning and development of Northam's Eland mine.

The new notes have been issued to the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC).

“Northam is delighted to have the IDC as a long-term funding partner in the development of its Eland mine and values the IDC’s commitment to job creation in the PGM sector. The IDC funding will contribute towards Eland mine capital expenditure and the five-year commitment provides Northam with significant long-term funding certainty,” CEO Paul Dunne said on Friday.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

