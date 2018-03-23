Norsk Hydro sees limited effect from US aluminium tariffs

OSLO - Norwegian aluminum-maker Norsk Hydro on Friday said the new US toll barriers on aluminium would have a very limited direct effect on the firm.

"From a Norwegian perspective, this will have a very limited effect on us", said Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland, adding that Hydro had "some exports" to the US, but mainly from Germany and from the Middle East.

