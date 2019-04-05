http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 14.08 Change: 0.04
Au 1290.06 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 897.92 $/oz Change: 17.71
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Norsk Hydro has April 12 court hearing on partly shut Brazil plant

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Norsk Hydro has April 12 court hearing on partly shut Brazil plant

5th April 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

OSLO – A Brazilian federal court has scheduled an April 12 hearing on the year-long production embargo at Norsk Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

The plant has operated at half of its capacity since February 2018 after a spill that led regulators and courts to restrict its output.

Advertisement

There is no timeline yet for when a decision will be made on whether to lift the embargo, Hydro said in a statement.

The largest of its kind outside China, Alunorte transforms bauxite from mines in Brazil into alumina, the key material used for making aluminium at smelters owned by Hydro and others around the world.

Advertisement

Since the unlicensed emission of untreated water during severe rains in February last year, Hydro has upgraded Alunorte's facilities to help convince authorities it was safe to resume full output.

On March 26, Hydro agreed with Brazil's federal prosecutor to have a third-party technical assessment of two reports backing Hydro's position that the plant's problems had been fixed.

"We are demonstrating that Alunorte is safe to the environment and the population in Barcarena," executive VP John Thuestad, head of Hydro's Bauxite & Alumina business, said in a statement.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.153 0.835s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close