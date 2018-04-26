http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.07 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 12.42 Change: 0.01
Au 1319.20 $/oz Change: -4.73
Pt 908.50 $/oz Change: -14.62
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Nickel← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Africa|Copper|Mining|Norilsk Nickel|Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta|Platinum|PROJECT|Africa|Finland|South Africa|Equipment|Feed Processing|Metal|Metal Production|Nickel Mining|Sergey Dyachenko|Operations
Gold||Africa|Copper|Mining|Platinum|PROJECT|Africa||Equipment|||Operations
gold|johannesburg|africa-company|copper|mining|norilsk-nickel|norilsk-nickel-harjavalta|platinum|project|africa|finland|south-africa|equipment|feed-processing|metal|metal-production|nickel-mining|sergey-dyachenko|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Norilsk sees increase in all metals during Q1

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Norilsk sees increase in all metals during Q1

26th April 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Russian palladium and nickel mining company Norilsk Nickel, which also owns operations in Finland and South Africa, increased production of all key metals in the first quarter of the year.

“The main phase of our downstream reconfiguration programme was completed last year and work-in-progress inventory levels got normalised. In addition, the company also actively processed copper concentrate purchased from Rostec. As a result, metal production from our own Russian feed increased in the first quarter by 8 to 22% year-on-year,” COO Sergey Dyachenko said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Consolidated nickel production in the first quarter amounted to 54 063 t, a 1% year-on-year increase. Nickel output from the company’s Russian feed increased 8% year-on-year to 53 322 t.

“The growth was mainly attributed to the increase in processing volumes of nickel matte shipped from Polar division to Kola and Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta as result of downstream reconfiguration.”

Advertisement

Consolidated copper production increased 18% year-on-year to 111 598 t during the three-month period.

Palladium and platinum were produced solely from the company's own Russian feed, with their volumes increasing 6% to 583 000 oz and 138 000 oz, respectively. In the first quarter of 2018, production of platinum-group metals from third party feed was stopped due to the practical suspension of third-party feed processing at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, in Finland.

The company confirmed its 2018 production targets for metal produced from its own Russian feed, but lowered the 2018 production target for the Bystrinsky (Chita) copper project, near the Chinese border.

Dyachenko said ihat the reduced production target was as a result of ramp-up issues of equipment, which the company would sort out in the current quarter.

In April, the first batch of copper concentrate from the new project was produced during the hot commissioning phase.

The Bystrinksy project is now expected to produce between 25 000 t and 31 000 t of copper and between 90 000 oz and 110 000 oz of gold.

The production guidance for the group, excluding the Chita project, is 210 000 t to 215 000 t of nickel, 400 000 t to 420 000 t of copper, 2.63-million to 2.73-million ounces of palladium and 600 000 oz to 650 000 oz of platinum.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.611 1.514s - 627pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close