https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.33 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.66 Change: 0.01
Au 1475.44 $/oz Change: 8.69
Pt 943.15 $/oz Change: 23.16
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Nordic shareholders approve Otso name change

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Nordic shareholders approve Otso name change

11th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Shareholders of TSX-V-listed Nordic Gold have this week approved the change of the company’s name to Otso Gold.

CEO Brian Wesson explained that the name change reflected the company’s new direction.

Advertisement

The mining company proposed the name change in November. It has already changed the name of its wholly owned gold mine in Finland from Laiva to Otso.

The mine is fully built, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two openpits and is progressing towards a July 2020 restart of two-million-tonne-a-year operations.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.262 1.048s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close