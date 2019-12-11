Nordic shareholders approve Otso name change

Shareholders of TSX-V-listed Nordic Gold have this week approved the change of the company’s name to Otso Gold.

CEO Brian Wesson explained that the name change reflected the company’s new direction.

The mining company proposed the name change in November. It has already changed the name of its wholly owned gold mine in Finland from Laiva to Otso.

The mine is fully built, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two openpits and is progressing towards a July 2020 restart of two-million-tonne-a-year operations.