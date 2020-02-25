https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1646.63 $/oz Change: -35.64
Pt 967.44 $/oz Change: -7.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Nordgold invests in skills development centre for Guinea employees

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Nordgold invests in skills development centre for Guinea employees

25th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Gold miner Nord Gold (Nordgold) will, in the third quarter of this year, launch its new West Africa Training Centre, located near its Lefa mine, in Guinea.

Once completed, the centre will further develop the technical skills of Nordgold’s 1 300-strong workforce in the country.

Advertisement

The centre’s facilities will include a maintenance workshop covering 24 different types of equipment, a welding section and a mining fleet operator simulator. These facilities will enable the entire workforce to further improve their skill sets, which are unique to their individual roles.

Training will also be provided to members of the local communities.

Advertisement

Nordgold expects the total investment, including the construction of the centre and the purchase of the equipment, to cost approximately $800 000.

“West Africa is an important part of Nordgold’s business model, with approximately half of the company’s gold production coming from the region. It is therefore vital that the regional workforce continues to develop its skills and help take our company forward.

"The construction of the West Africa Training Centre in Guinea will help us achieve this goal. In particular, the centre represents part of our strategic employee development programme, while being fully in line with our overall operational strategy,” says Nordgold human resources director Yulia Sklar.

Nordgold's operations include the Lefa mine; the Taparko and Bissa and Bouly mines, in Burkina Faso; the Suzdal mine, in Kazakhstan; and five mines in Russia.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.245 1.047s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close