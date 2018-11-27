Newmont’s Rhodes joins Maverix Metals board

The VP of corporate development at Newmont Mining Blake Rhodes has joined the board of TSX-V-listed gold royalty and streaming company Maverix Metals.
Rhodes joined Newmont in 1996 and has held various positions in the mining giant.
Maverix chairperson Geoff Burns commented that the company’s board would benefit from Rhodes’ experience in the mining industry, as well as his strong background in corporate development and law.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here