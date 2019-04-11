Newmont shareholders vote in favour of merger with Goldcorp

Shareholders of NYSE-listed Newmont Mining on Thursday voted in favour of the proposed transaction with TSX- and NYSE-listed Goldcorp.
Goldcorp’s shareholders voted in favour of the transaction on April 4.
“We thank Newmont’s shareholders for their overwhelming support for this compelling value-creation opportunity as we build the world’s leading gold company,” CEO Gary Goldberg commented in a statement.
Completion of the $10-billion merger, which is expected to occur in the second quarter, will result in the combined company owning mines in the Americas, Australia and Ghana.
