Newmont shareholders vote in favour of merger with Goldcorp

11th April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

Shareholders of NYSE-listed Newmont Mining on Thursday voted in favour of the proposed transaction with TSX- and NYSE-listed Goldcorp.

Goldcorp’s shareholders voted in favour of the transaction on April 4.

“We thank Newmont’s shareholders for their overwhelming support for this compelling value-creation opportunity as we build the world’s leading gold company,” CEO Gary Goldberg commented in a statement.

Completion of the $10-billion merger, which is expected to occur in the second quarter, will result in the combined company owning mines in the Americas, Australia and Ghana.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

