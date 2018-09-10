http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1193.90 $/oz Change: -5.62
Pt 786.00 $/oz Change: -8.08
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newmont backs Orosur with $2m placement, Colombia earn-in

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newmont backs Orosur with $2m placement, Colombia earn-in

10th September 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX- and Aim-listed Orosur on Monday announced an exploration and option agreement with gold major Newmont Mining, which will see the gold major earn into the 207.5 ha Anzá project in Antioquia, Colombia.

Newmont has also invested $2-million through a private placement in the cash-strapped junior, which recently warned of its “difficult” financial position after closing down operations at San Gregorio, in Uruguay.

Advertisement

As a result of the placement, Newmont will own 19.9% of Orosur.

The exploration and option agreement includes a three-phase earn-in structure allowing Newmont to earn up to a 75% ownership interest in the Anzá project by spending $30-million in qualifying expenditures over 12 years, completing an National Instrument 43-101-compliant feasibility study and making $4-million in cash payments.

Advertisement

Upon Newmont completing the Phase 3 earn-in, Orosur may elect for Newmont to solely fund all expenditures until commercial production starts at Anzá. Should the company pursue this option, Newmont’s ownership will increase to 80% in the Anzá project.

“After a lengthy process of evaluating potential partnerships with a number of companies, we are very pleased to have entered into this significant transaction with an industry leader like Newmont, known for its exploration track record, proprietary technology, financial strength, and its focus on leading in safety, social and environmental responsibility.

Completing the private placement and entering into the exploration and option agreement accomplishes a number of key strategic elements for Orosur. These include strengthening the company’s cash position and providing a well-structured deal to advance the Anzá project.

We look forward to re-commencing exploration efforts at Anzá shortly and are excited to add the breadth of Newmont’s exploration pedigree and backing to our efforts,” commented Orosur CEO Ignacio Salazar.

Orosur’s London-listed stock responded positively to the news, surging by 300% to 7.28p each on Monday.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.657 1.388s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close