Newmont adjusted profit jumps on higher output, gold prices

Newmont said on Thursday quarterly adjusted profit almost doubled, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from stronger bullion prices and higher output.
Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $410-million, or 50 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $214-million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.
Attributable gold production rose 27% to 1.83-million ounces and average realized gold prices jumped to $1478 an ounce from $1233 last year.
Edited by: Reuters
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here