Newmont adjusted profit jumps on higher output, gold prices

Newmont said on Thursday quarterly adjusted profit almost doubled, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from stronger bullion prices and higher output.

Newmont said adjusted profit rose to $410-million, or 50 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $214-million, or 40 cents a share, a year earlier.

Advertisement



Attributable gold production rose 27% to 1.83-million ounces and average realized gold prices jumped to $1478 an ounce from $1233 last year.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here