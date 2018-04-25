http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.18 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 12.46 Change: -0.14
Au 1321.39 $/oz Change: -4.36
Pt 921.00 $/oz Change: 2.16
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Diamonds|Exploration|Newfield Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Stellar Diamonds|Africa|Liberia|Sierra Leone|Diamond Miner|Sierra Leone|Sierra Liberia|West Africa
|Africa|Diamonds|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources||Africa||||
johannesburg|africa-company|diamonds|exploration|newfield-resources|project|resources|stellar-diamonds-company|africa|liberia|sierra-leone|diamond-miner|sierra-leone-natural-feature|sierra-liberia|west-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newfield Resources’ acquisition of Stellar Diamonds clears all hurdles

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newfield Resources’ acquisition of Stellar Diamonds clears all hurdles

25th April 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – With all conditions for the proposed acquisition by Australian diversified exploration company Newfield Resources of Aim-listed Stellar Diamonds, now met, the acquisition will become effective from April 26.

Newfield had offered 0.76 Newfield shares for each Stellar share, valuing the diamond miner at £7.74-million, or about $10.8-million.

Advertisement

As part of the scheme, Newfield will lend Stellar $3-million to help the miner over its immediate short-term cash needs, while undertaking a rights issue to raise A$30-million to refinance the merged company.

The acquisition gives Newfield access to Stellar’s combined and contiguous Tongo and Tonguma kimberlite concessions, which is expected to create one of the largest diamond mines in West Africa, with an estimated resource of 4.5-million carats.

Advertisement

The boards of both companies believe the combination will create an enlarged and well-funded diamond development group, with a number of highly prospective licences in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Newfield owns an advanced diamond project in Sierra Leone, which is close to the Tongo-Tonguma project, comprising four exploration licences covering 780.9 km2.

Trading in Stellar’s shares on Aim will be suspended as of 07:30 on April 27, while Stellar’s listing on the Aim will be cancelled on April 30.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.309 1.204s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close