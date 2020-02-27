https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.92 Change: -0.26
R/$ = 15.42 Change: -0.11
Au 1651.05 $/oz Change: -1.40
Pt 913.63 $/oz Change: -20.06
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newfield on track to deliver first diamonds later this year

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newfield on track to deliver first diamonds later this year

27th February 2020

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX-listed Newfield Resources is on track to produce the first diamonds from its Tongo diamond mine, in Sierra Leone, in the fourth quarter of this year.

The miner on Thursday also said it would soon start the drilling and blasting of the underground decline at Tongo, following the arrival of the mining and support equipment on site.

Advertisement

The underground mining machinery comprises two jumbo drill rigs, two 15 t haul trucks and two load, haul and dump machines, or loaders.

Following shipping delays out of China, the machinery has cleared customs and undergone commissioning.

Advertisement

Support equipment for the decline development had also been shipped out of South Africa and received on site, Newfield said.

Surface infrastructure construction was ongoing and the 100 t/h plant fabrication was progressing well, the diamond explorer and developer said in a statement.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.246 1.011s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close