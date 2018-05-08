http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.93 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.57 Change: -0.03
Au 1309.39 $/oz Change: -3.35
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: -5.72
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|ABM Resources|Exploration|Mining|Newcrest Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Australia|Matt Briggs|Northern Territory
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||
gold|perth|abm-resources|exploration|mining|newcrest-mining|project|resources|australia-country|matt-briggs|northern-territory
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newcrest signs up for Northern Territory exploration

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newcrest signs up for Northern Territory exploration

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

8th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Newcrest Mining has signed a non-binding heads of agreement (HoA) with fellow-listed ABM Resources over its Euro project, in the Northern Territory.

The two companies will now negotiate a binding farm-in and joint venture (JV) agreement, under which Newcrest could earn a 75% interest in the Euro gold project.

Advertisement

Newcrest would be able to earn an initial 51% interest in the project by spending A$6-million on exploration within a four-year period. The company could elect to increase its stake to 75% by spending an additional A$6-million on exploration within three years from electing to start the Stage 2 earn-in.

The ASX-listed gold miner could also withdraw from the earn-in after spending a minimum of A$2-million during the Stage 1 earn-in.

Advertisement

Following the start of a JV agreement, ABM could choose to co-fund all future exploration and development work, or dilute its interest in the Euro project and convert it to a 1.5% net smelter profit if the interest is diluted to below 10%.

“Newcrest’s entry into the Tanami region of the Northern Territory supports our belief that this area will yield Australia’s next major gold discoveries,” said ABM MD Matt Briggs.

“Combining our technical skills to direct a major new exploration programme will help accelerate discovery in the region.”

The Euro project covers 3 478 km2 of exploration licence and applications in the Tanami region, and is along strike of the Trans Tanami trend, which is the regional control of major gold deposits in the area.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.28 1.069s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close