Newcrest granted more time to decide on Rattlesnake earn-in

Australian major Newcrest has been granted an extension on the option period to earn into the Rattlesnake Hills gold property, in Wyoming, US, TSX-V-listed GFG Resources reported on Thursday.

The option period has been extended from March 9, to May 1.

The earn-in phase consists of three stages whereby Newcrest can earn up to 75% of the project over an eight-year period.



