http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.83 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.74 Change: -0.09
Au 1263.81 $/oz Change: -9.34
Pt 863.50 $/oz Change: 2.18
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newcrest gets pay-out for seismic event

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newcrest gets pay-out for seismic event

21st June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Newcrest Mining has been awarded a A$155-million insurance pay-out in relation to a seismic event at its Cadia operations, in New South Wales, in April last year.

The miner was forced to suspend operations following the seismic event, with Newcrest subsequently spending some A$25-million on rehabilitation and upgrade works at the mine.

Advertisement

While damage to the underground infrastructure was minimal, Newcrest increased the dynamic ground support capacity around known fault structures, and rehabilitated ground support in areas that had been impacted by the seismic event.

Newcrest told shareholders on Thursday that the settlement amount has now been received in full, and will be included in the company’s statutory profits for the 2018 financial year.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.302 0.847s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close