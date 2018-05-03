http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.11 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.60 Change: 0.11
Au 1312.79 $/oz Change: 2.62
Pt 904.50 $/oz Change: 4.98
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Encounter Resources|Exploration|Mining|Newcrest Mining|Phillipson JV|Resources|Systems|Potential Major Mineral Systems|Systems|Drilling|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|Mining|Resources|Systems|Systems|Drilling||
gold|perth|encounter-resources|exploration|mining|newcrest-mining|phillipson-jv|resources|systems-company|potential-major-mineral-systems|systems|drilling|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Newcrest and Encounter sign JV pact

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Newcrest and Encounter sign JV pact

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

3rd May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Newcrest Mining and fellow-listed Encounter Resources have entered into five separate joint venture (JV) agreements in the Tanami and West Arunta regions of Western Australia, covering some 4 400 km2.

The five JVs, which include Selby, Watts, Lewis, Phillipson and Aileron, will initially be on a 50:50 basis covering the total acreage.

Advertisement

Newcrest will make a A$100 000 payment to Encounter following the execution of the Phillipson JV, and a A$400 000 payment following the later of July 2018 or the grant of tenement E80/5045. A further payment of A$500 000 will be due if Newcrest elects to continue activity on the granted tenement beyond 12 months from the grant.

Encounter could maintain its 50% interest in any and all of the JVs by contributing to its share of exploration expenditure. Should Encounter elect not to contribute on a 50:50 basis, Newcrest could increase its interest to 80% in that relevant JV, by sole funding exploration activities and delivering a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant inferred resource of greater than one-million ounces of gold or gold equivalent.

Advertisement

If Encounter takes the decision not to contribute to expenditure after previously contributing, and prior to a decision to mine, the company’s interest would dwindle to 10%.

If Encounter’s interest dilutes to below 10%, the interest will be transferred to Newcrest and Encounter will be entitled to a 2% net smelter return royalty.

Furthermore, Encounter could elect to sell its JV to a third party, subject to Newcrest having a pre-emptive right. Encounter will also retain a pre-emptive right in the event that Newcrest wished to sell its JV interest to a third party.

“The Tanami region of Western Australia ticks so many boxes. It is a true district scale opportunity where new datasets provided by the Geological Survey of Western Australia have significantly enhanced prospectivity,” said Encounter MD Will Robinson.

“Limited prior shallow drilling has outlined footprints of several potential major mineral systems. Aileron and Phillipson are genuine first mover opportunities in untested regions where new data is opening up mineral exploration. We are excited to be fast-tracking exploration via JVs with Newcrest.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.297 1.12s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close