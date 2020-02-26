New pure-play nickel/cobalt company to start trading on TSX-V

The TSX-V has approved the listing of Canada Nickel Company, which will begin trading on the exchange on Friday.

Canada Nickel owns the Crawford nickel/cobalt sulphide project, which was spun out of TSX-V-listed Noble Mineral Exploration.

Noble announced the transfer of Crawford, in Ontario, to Canada Nickel in November last year.

"This is an exciting time to be launching an entirely new pure play nickel/cobalt company as the global demand for electric-vehicle battery components shifts into high gear," said chairperson and CEO Mark Selby.

"We believe that our Crawford nickel/cobalt project could be one of the only new nickel projects globally with large scale potential. The Canada Nickel team is leveraging the project's excellent location and infrastructure, and our team's extensive project, industry and capital market experience and insights in advancing large-scale nickel/cobalt projects. With exploration activities well under way, we expect a steady stream of news flow,” said Selby.

The Crawford nickel/cobalt project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp in Ontario and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with 100 years of regional mining activity.

"Trading our shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will raise Canada Nickel's profile by diversifying our shareholder base and enhancing share liquidity in support of our company's long-term objectives.Qualifying to trade on the TSX-V reflects our commitment to holding our company to the highest standards of disclosure, corporate governance, and compliance," said Selby.