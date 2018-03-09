http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.64 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.01
Au 1318.32 $/oz Change: -7.64
Pt 951.00 $/oz Change: 1.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Gold|Johannesburg|Port|BHP Billiton|Copper|ElectraNet|Energy|Mining|Oz Minerals|Power|Renewable Energy|SECURITY|Solar|SolarReserve|Storage|Olympic Dam|Port Augusta|Prominent Hill Mine|Energy Developer|Power Solution|Secure Electricity|Site Energy Saving Initiatives|Andrew Cole|Infrastructure|Operations|South Australia|South Australia
Construction|Gold|Port|Copper|Energy|Mining|Power|Renewable Energy|SECURITY|Solar|Storage|||Infrastructure|Operations||
construction|gold|johannesburg|port|bhp-billiton|copper|electranet|energy|mining|oz-minerals|power|renewable-energy|security|solar|solarreserve|storage|olympic-dam|port-augusta-facility|prominent-hill-mine|energy-developer|power-solution|secure-electricity|site-energy-saving-initiatives|andrew-cole|infrastructure|operations|south-australia|south-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New power line to keep OZ Minerals connected

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New power line to keep OZ Minerals connected

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws

9th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Copper/gold miner OZ Minerals on Friday unveiled its power strategy, which includes a new high voltage power transmission line to secure electricity for the Prominent Hill and Carrapateena mines, as well as any future developments in South Australia.

“Infrastructure in the region does not support our current activities and future regional expansion plans. The new transmission line will meet the company’s operational requirements and enable its growth strategy for the region,” the ASX-listed company said.

Advertisement

Infrastructure provider ElectraNet would build, own, operate and maintain the new transmission line. Renewable energy developer SolarReserve will share a section of the line’s construction and operation.

OZ Minerals has been forced to investigate an alternative power solution for its Prominent Hill mine, after BHP Billiton in August last year informed the company that it would not be able to share its Olympic Dam power line. The connection and access agreement would be terminated in August 2020.

Advertisement

“In developing [our power] strategy, we have addressed reliability, security and affordability for our current mining assets and enabled our ambitious growth aspirations for the region and beyond.

“The new transmission line will enhance security of power supply, reduce line losses and enable the execution of the Prominent Hill mine plan, Carrapateena operations and the exploitation of future optionality for district expansion at Carrapateena,” OZ Minerals CEO Andrew Cole said.

The cost impact of the new line would be a 3% to 4% increase in Prominent Hill’s life-of-mine all-in sustaining costs from mid-2020, offset by a 1% cost benefit at Carrapateena.

These cost estimates were based on SolarReserve’s development of its solar thermal generation and storage facility near Port Augusta. “The line will have the capacity for other users to draw power or input generation, which will improve the economics for other developments in the region and, as more users connect, OZ Minerals’ operating costs would reduce proportionately.

“Our approach to power procurement has vindicated our decision to sign a short-term, 18-month pricing agreement in 2017, as independent agencies are forecasting a downward trending power price market,” said Cole.

As a result, OZ Minerals has flexibility to commit to short-term or long-term contract pricing, or a combination of both, and consider generation source options as they become more affordable.

The power strategy also includes a modest on-site solar generation plant at Prominent Hill.

The miner said that elements of the second phase of its power strategy, comprising power procurement, generation and site energy saving initiatives, would be progressively developed.

In September 2016, a two-week outage cut off supply to Prominent Hill and Olympic Dam.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.295 3.085s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close