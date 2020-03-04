https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.15 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 15.37 Change: 0.04
Au 1645.15 $/oz Change: 48.85
Pt 885.16 $/oz Change: 14.20
 
Home / World News / Middle East← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New mining waste dam rules won't be finalised by March deadline, ICMM head says

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New mining waste dam rules won't be finalised by March deadline, ICMM head says

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

ICMM CEO Tom Bulter

4th March 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TORONTO – The head of the world's largest mining trade group said on Tuesday that new standards for mining waste dams likely will not be finalised for another month, citing logistical constraints and the prospect that coronavirus could make it harder for experts crafting the rules to meet.

The rules are aimed at improving the safety of supersized waste dams, which have drawn global scrutiny in the wake of the fatal collapse of a Vale dam in Brazil last year.

Advertisement

An eight-person panel backed by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), the UN Environment Programme and the Principles for Responsible Investment released draft standards for tailings dams last fall.

The standards were open for public comment until the end of last year and were expected to be finalized by March.

Advertisement

"We've had difficulty scheduling meetings that work for everyone and I'm beginning to become a bit concerned that coronavirus is going to affect our ability to continue to meet," ICMM CEO Tom Butler told Reuters.

"But I think it’s fair to say it’s imminent, so in the next month or two we’d hope to have a final standard ready for launch.”

The review was launched after the collapse of a Vale tailings dam near the town of Brumadinho in January 2019 that killed more than 250 people.

The ICMM last fall voiced concerns about the draft standards, especially how the rules could apply equally to new and existing facilities. However, panel chair Bruno Oberle has said the new standards should take into account the difficulties of making existing dams compliant.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.226 0.928s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close