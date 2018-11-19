New members add gold operating experience to RNC board

http://www.miningweekly.com
19th November 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

TSX-listed RNC Minerals on Monday announced that it would strengthen its board with significant gold operating experience by appointing Paul Huet and Warwick Morley-Jepson to its board of directors.

Huet will service as a director of RNC and Morley-Jepson will serve as a board observer. Both will serve on a newly-created technical committee of the board, which will be chaired by Huet.

Most recently, Huet was president, CEO and director of Klondex Mines from 2012 to 2018, until it was acquired by Hecla Mining.

Morley-Jepson previously served as executive VP and COO of Kinross Gold from October 2014 to December 2016.

RNC executive chairperson Scott Hand said that having Huet and Morley-Jepson join the team was a “strong endorsement of the potential of the Beta Hunt mine”.

In October, RNC’s Beta Hunt mine, in Australia, reported a major increase in third-quarter production, with output hitting a record 31 360 mined ounces.

The mine hosts the recently discovered high-grade Father’s Day Vein, which the company has described as a “once-in-a-lifetime” discovery. In September, RNC reported that a 43 kg specimen stone contained an estimated 1 100 oz of gold and that a second specimen contained 190 oz. This is in addition to the 9 250 oz of gold that it recovered from a 44 m3 cut, equalling more than 70 oz/t or 2 200 g/t.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

