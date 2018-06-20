New mechanisms launched to help former mineworkers claims in the landmark silicosis case

JOHANNESBURG – A new website and a Facebook page was launched on Tuesday in a bid to assist former mineworkers and their dependants who may be entitled to compensation that have made provisions for a Trust Fund to pay mineworkers who contracted silicosis or TB at work.

The historic R5 billion settlement was reached last month after three years of extensive negotiations between the companies and the claimants' attorneys.

The six mining companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater – and attorneys Richard Spoor, Abrahams Kiewitz and the Legal Resources Centre who represented thousands of mineworkers and their dependants.

The settlement needs to be approved by the South Gauteng High Court, which could take several months. If and when the settlement has been approved‚ a trust will be set up and the process of compensating ex-mineworkers will begin.

Until then, former mineworkers or their dependants may register their details on the mineworker database. Both the website and Facebook page will be updated regularly with relevant information.

The website is: www.SilicosisSettlement.co.za – and a Facebook page – www.facebook.com/silicosissettlement