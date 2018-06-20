http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.83 Change: 0.12
R/$ = 13.67 Change: 0.08
Au 1273.63 $/oz Change: -8.54
Pt 862.50 $/oz Change: -17.54
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|African Rainbow Minerals|Anglo American SA|AngloGold Ashanti|Gold Fields|Mining|Resources|SilicosisSettlement.co.|Richard Spoor
Gold||Mining|Resources||
gold|johannesburg|african-rainbow-minerals|anglo-american-sa|anglogold-ashanti|gold-fields|mining|resources|silicosissettlementco|richard-spoor
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New mechanisms launched to help former mineworkers claims in the landmark silicosis case

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New mechanisms launched to help former mineworkers claims in the landmark silicosis case

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

20th June 2018

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – A new website and a Facebook page was launched on Tuesday in a bid to assist former mineworkers and their dependants who may be entitled to compensation that have made provisions for a Trust Fund to pay mineworkers who contracted silicosis or TB at work.

The historic R5 billion settlement was reached last month after three years of extensive negotiations between the companies and the claimants' attorneys.  

Advertisement

The six mining companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater – and attorneys Richard Spoor, Abrahams Kiewitz and the Legal Resources Centre who represented thousands of mineworkers and their dependants.

The settlement needs to be approved by the South Gauteng High Court, which could take several months. If and when the settlement has been approved‚ a trust will be set up and the process of compensating ex-mineworkers will begin.

Advertisement

Until then, former mineworkers or their dependants may register their details on the mineworker database. Both the website and Facebook page will be updated regularly with relevant information.

The website is: www.SilicosisSettlement.co.za – and a Facebook page – www.facebook.com/silicosissettlement 

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.332 0.998s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close