http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1334.03 $/oz Change: 8.26
Pt 968.50 $/oz Change: 1.06
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Copper|Exploration|Liquid Lithium|Mining|Oz Minerals|Projects|Shell|Volt Lithium|Woomera Exploration|United States|Mount Cattlin|Gerard Anderson|Gawler Craton|Musgrave|South Australia|Western Australia|South Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Mining|Projects|Shell||||||
gold|johannesburg|copper|exploration|liquid-lithium|mining|oz-minerals|projects|shell|volt-lithium|woomera-exploration|united-states|mount-cattlin|gerard-anderson|gawler-craton|musgrave-province-or-state|south-australia|western-australia|south-australia-region|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New life for Ausroc as it lists as Woomera Mining

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New life for Ausroc as it lists as Woomera Mining

6th March 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Mining shell Ausroc Metals has a new lease on life with the reverse takeover of Woomera Exploration and relisting on the ASX on Monday.

Woomera has successfully raised A$4.07-million at A$0.20 a share with its listing.

Advertisement

The company, which previously explored for base and precious metals in the US, is now a copper, lithium and cobalt minerals explorer focusing on South Australia and Western Australia.

Ahead of the relisting, Woomera acquired Volt Lithium and Liquid Lithium. It also executed a binding heads of agreement with Oz Minerals to develop its Musgrave assets through a farm-in and joint venture agreement. The company’s key assets include 19 tenements, covering 6 197 km2 in the Gawler Craton and Musgrave province, in South Australia, as well as the Pilbara and South East Yilgarn, in Western Australia.

Advertisement

Woomera MD Gerard Anderson said in a statement that company’s focus would be on development the Musgrave asset as part of its heads of agreement with OZ Minerals, which would fund up to $7.5-million of the exploration campaign.

“We look forward to commencing work at our highly prospective projects in the Gawler Craton and Musgrave provinces. Pilgangoora and Mount Cattlin are the priority lithium exploration targets and Carulinia, Nawa and Labyrinth are the priority iron-oxide/copper/gold targets,” said Anderson.

Ausroc was formerly also known as AusAmerican Mining.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.14 0.88s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close