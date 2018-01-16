http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.02 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.27 Change: 0.05
Au 1334.81 $/oz Change: 96.97
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Africa|Alphamin Resources|Business|Copper|Design|Engineering|Environment|Finance|Freight|Indaba|Logistics|Mining|Mopani Copper Mines|Nedbank|Power|PwC|Resources|Resources 4 Africa|Standard Bank|Standard Chartered|Africa|Chartered Institute|Finance|Services|Solutions|Infrastructure|Paul Miller|South Africa
Construction||Africa|Business|Copper|Design|Engineering|Environment|Finance|Freight|Indaba|Logistics|Mining|Power|Resources||Africa||Services|Solutions|Infrastructure||
construction|johannesburg|africa-company|alphamin-resources|business|copper|design|engineering|environment|finance|freight|indaba|logistics|mining|mopani-copper-mines|nedbank|power|pwc|resources|resources-4-africa|standard-bank|standard-chartered|africa|chartered-institute|finance-industry-term|services|solutions|infrastructure|paul-miller|south-africa-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New indaba seeks to clear logistics, infrastructure challenges

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New indaba seeks to clear logistics, infrastructure challenges

16th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Cross-Border Mining Services Africa Indaba, which aims to bring senior-level professionals from mining companies, as well as mining contractors; engineering, procurement and construction management companies; logistics companies; third- and fourth-party logistics providers; and finance and legal institutions together to find solutions for challenges in the African mining industry, will be held for the first time from March 26 to 28.

The event is being organised by Mining Services 4 Africa in collaboration with Resources 4 Africa, which also produces the yearly Junior and Joburg Indabas.

Advertisement

A variety of topics will be discussed during the two-day conference, including an analysis of the pros and cons of the different types of supply chain, strategies for alleviating constraints in cross-border supply chains, how to fund the movement of goods in and around Africa, the changing role of the procurement manager, and the power of responsible procurement and conflict-free minerals, to name a few.

Nedbank mining finance, corporate and investment banking head Paul Miller notes that, as mining spreads its footprint across Africa – from its early days in Johannesburg – infrastructure remains poor or non-existent on the continent while business conditions are opaque and complex. “Innovative, flexible approaches to procurement and supply chain design and execution are therefore required, both of which need to be unique and responsive to their varying environment,” he highlighted.

Advertisement

In addition to the main conference, there will be a one-day pre-event workshop dedicated to assisting procurement and supply chain professionals in managing the legal and tax challenges faced when exporting goods in and around Africa.

Speakers confirmed to date include senior representatives from Debswana, Mopani Copper Mines, Alphamin Resources, Nacala Corridor, Montero Mining, SENET, DRA, Masimong Group, Metso South Africa, Standard Bank, Standard Chartered, Nedbank, DSV, Afrilog, PwC and ProEthics.

The event is being supported by the South African Association of Freight Forwarders and the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.255 1.055s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close