New Gold appoints new CEO

TSX- and NYSE-listed New Gold has appointed Renaud Adams president and CEO, effective September 12.

He succeeds New Gold outgoing director and CEO Raymond Threlkeld, who has led the company since May.

Adams has 25 years of experience in the mining industry. He is former president and CEO of Richmont Mines, COO at Primero Mining Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation Americas operations senior VP.

New Gold chairperson Ian Pearce commented that Adams’ extensive experience in the gold sector and operational background will be of tremendous benefit, and his proven record of delivering on production and costs will be invaluable as the company advances its corporate strategy.