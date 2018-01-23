http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.84 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.06 Change: 0.06
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Home / Sector News / Uranium← Back
Paris|Areva|Flow|Nuclear|Orano|Asia|China|Flow|Nuclear Fuel|Philippe Knoche
|Flow|Nuclear||||Flow||
paris|areva|flow-company|nuclear|orano|asia|china|flow-industry-term|nuclear-fuel|philippe-knoche
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New French firm Orano, formerly called Areva, says uranium price too low to invest in mines

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New French firm Orano, formerly called Areva, says uranium price too low to invest in mines

23rd January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PARIS – Philippe Knoche, chief executive officer of French uranium and nuclear fuel group Orano - formerly called Areva - said current market prices for uranium are too low to invest in new uranium mines.

He added that long-term contract prices for uranium are about $10/lb higher than spot prices.

Advertisement

Knoche, speaking to reporters at the presentation of the company's new name and logo, also said that selling a nuclear fuel reprocessing plant to China was not essential for the company's survival.

Knoche added that Orano aims to be cash flow positive from this year onwards and for the coming years, and that it aims to get 30% of turnover from Asia by 2020, compared to 20% at present.

Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.542 1.22s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close