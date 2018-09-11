New Century starts slurry movement

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Based metals miner New Century Resources has started pumping zinc concentrate along the slurry pipeline to its port facility in Karumba.

The company on Tuesday said that the operation of the slurry pipeline was another important milestone for New Century, with the saleable zinc concentrate produced at the Century mine now undertaking the first stage of logistics for export.

Advertisement



The pumping of slurry also allowed the company to anticipate the receipt of first revenue from the sale of concentrate later this month.

The Century mine produced its first zinc concentrate in August. The project has an estimated production capacity of 264 000 t/y zinc and three-million ounces a year of silver over an initial mine life of just over six years.