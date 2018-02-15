http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.57 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 11.67 Change: 0.04
Au 1351.00 $/oz Change: 19.57
Pt 1003.00 $/oz Change: 27.33
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Johannesburg|Santos|Gas|New Century Resources|Power|PROJECT|Resources|Gas Supply Agreement|Gas Supply Requirements|Grid Power Infrastructure|Oil And Gas|Oil And Gas Producer|Power Generation|Required Gas Supply Volumes|Zinc Developer|Gulf Of Carpentaria|Mount Isa|Infrastructure|Michael Pitt|Operations|Australian East Coast
|Gas|Power|PROJECT|Resources|Oil And Gas|Power Generation|||Infrastructure||Operations|
johannesburg|santos|gas|new-century-resources|power|project|resources|gas-supply-agreement|gas-supply-requirements|grid-power-infrastructure|oil-and-gas|oil-and-gas-producer|power-generation|required-gas-supply-volumes|zinc-developer|gulf-of-carpentaria|mount-isa|infrastructure|michael-pitt|operations|australian-east-coast
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

New Century signs gas supply agreement with Santos

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

New Century signs gas supply agreement with Santos

15th February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed zinc developer New Century Resources has entered into a four-year A$100-million gas supply agreement (GSA) with independent oil and gas producer Santos for its Mount Isa power generation facilities in the Lower Gulf of Carpentaria.

While the full terms of the GSA remain confidential, the commercial agreement was established through a highly competitive tender process.

Advertisement

“We are very pleased with the Santos GSA, which provides the required gas supply volumes for restarting operations and gives us significant flexibility during ramp up at the mine,” New Century utilities manager Michael Pitt said in a statement on Thursday.

New Century and Santos have spent several months working collaboratively to develop a strong understanding of Century’s start-up gas supply requirements, which has allowed the parties to establish a contract structure meeting the needs of the project.

Advertisement

Pitt noted that the GSA was a key contract for the company and formed part of the company’s overall power strategy, targeting reinvigoration of existing grid power infrastructure for the Mount Isa operation.

“Securing gas in the currently tight Australian east coast domestic market was identified early by New Century management as a key risk to the successful development of the project,” he said.

New Century remains on track to deliver grid power for scheduled operations and first zinc concentrate production in the third quarter.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.573 1.48s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close